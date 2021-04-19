Linda Gail King, age 46, of Joe Little Fork Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born March 24, 1975, in Hyden, KY, and was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Dora Bowling Whitely.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Larry King.-Her niece: Brittany Bach.-She is survived by her boyfriend: Daniel Haste of Jackson, KY.- Son: Justin King (Amber Fox) of Vancleve, KY.-Stepson: Tyler Haste of Jackson, KY.-Sister: Debbie (Michael) Turner of Talbert, KY.-Brothers: Stanley Whitely (Melissa Brewer) of Hardshell, KY.-Ritchie (Leslie) Whitely of Talbert, KY.-Three grandchildren: Kinsley Grace King, Damian John King, Justin Brooks King.- She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Mudlick Cemetery, Hwy 205, Vancleve, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.
