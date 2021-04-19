Linda Gail King

Linda Gail King, age 46, of Joe Little Fork Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born March 24, 1975, in Hyden, KY, and was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Dora Bowling Whitely.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Larry King.-Her niece: Brittany Bach.-She is survived by her boyfriend: Daniel Haste of Jackson, KY.- Son: Justin King (Amber Fox) of Vancleve, KY.-Stepson: Tyler Haste of Jackson, KY.-Sister: Debbie (Michael) Turner of Talbert, KY.-Brothers: Stanley Whitely (Melissa Brewer) of Hardshell, KY.-Ritchie (Leslie) Whitely of Talbert, KY.-Three grandchildren: Kinsley Grace King, Damian John King, Justin Brooks King.- She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Mudlick Cemetery, Hwy 205, Vancleve, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.

