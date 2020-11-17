Linda Gross

Linda Carol Gross, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born April 7, 1951, in Dayton, OH, and was the daughter of the late Robert Gross.-She is survived by her mother: Louvenia Gross of Jackson, KY.-One brother: Robert Michael (Rechelle) Gross of Fairborn, OH.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1:00 pm with Ervine Allen officiating.-Burial in the Anderson Cemetery at Canoe, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
