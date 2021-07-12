Linda Hardy Tester

Linda Hardy Tester, age 64 of Campton Kentucky, passed away Friday July 9th, 2021, at her residence in Campton, Kentucky.

Linda was born on January 5, 1957 to the late Marlin and Ada Spencer Morris. She was a homemaker and mother.

Linda is survived by one Brother: Kenneth Morris of Campton, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Marlin and Ada Spencer Morris, One Son Leslie Tester and Twin sister, Brenda Smith.

No Service will be held. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Tester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you