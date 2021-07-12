Linda Hardy Tester, age 64 of Campton Kentucky, passed away Friday July 9th, 2021, at her residence in Campton, Kentucky.
Linda was born on January 5, 1957 to the late Marlin and Ada Spencer Morris. She was a homemaker and mother.
Linda is survived by one Brother: Kenneth Morris of Campton, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Marlin and Ada Spencer Morris, One Son Leslie Tester and Twin sister, Brenda Smith.
No Service will be held. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.
