Linda Lou Noble

Linda Lou Noble, age73, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Monday August 2, 2021, at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.

Linda was born on November 16, 1947 to the late Jeff and Jettie Turner Brewer. She was a homemaker and attended Wide Creek Community Church.

Linda is survived by her husband, Darrell Noble of Jackson, Kentucky, one Son; Gregory(Cindy) Noble of Jackson, Kentucky, four Daughters; Rhonda(Jim) Lewandowski of Keller, Texas, Sherry(Bernard) Byrd of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Sharon Noble(Stan Spencer) of Jackson, Kentucky, Tiffany(Greg) Hawley of Billings, Montana, eleven Grandchildren; Hunter Noble, Dana Lindquist, Sydney Lewandowski, Daniel Noble, Nathan Byrd, Kianni Byrd, Kenan Byrd, Justin Howard, Jeff Howard, Ryder Hawley, Tanner Hawley, two Great-Grandchildren; Aiden Howard, Rylan Howard, two Brothers; Russell Brewer of Murray, Kentucky, George Brewer of Michigan, one Sister; Nancy Lapointe of Michigan,

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; Jeff and Jettie Turner Brewer, Granddaughter; Alina Byrd, Sisters; Callie Brown, Dorothy Noble, four Brothers; Steve Brewer, Lloyd Brewer, Ed Brewer, Vernon Brewer.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 6, 2021 with Mike Spencer officiating. Linda will be laid to rest in the EL Noble Cemetery at Lower Twin in Jackson, Kentucky with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 5, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Noble, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

Aug 5
Visitation
Thursday, August 5, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 6
Service
Friday, August 6, 2021
12:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you