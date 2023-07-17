Linda Sue Haddix, age 60, of Fire Station Lane, Jackson, KY passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at her residence in Jackson, KY. She was born January 9, 1963 in Campton, KY and was the daughter of the late Ova and Lena Miller Smith. She also was preceded in death by her husband: Ossie Haddix, Jr. Her sister: Emma Smith Haddix. She is survived by one daughter: Jessica (Jamie) Williams of Barwick, KY. Four grandchildren: Adrian Williams, Haley Williams, James Williams, Morgan Williams. Her brother: Ova (Jodi) Smith, Jr of Georgetown, KY. A special friend: Brian Haddix of Jackson, KY. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating. Burial in the Deaton, Carroll, and Baker Cemetery at Barwick, KY. Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
