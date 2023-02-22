Mandy Lindberg was recently named the new Breathitt County Farmer’s Market Manager.
“I’m so excited to be helping with the Farmer’s Market this year as the Market Manager. When my family and I moved to Kentucky this past summer, we found the Farmer’s Market and instantly fell in love with the community it cultivated. With my experience in Retail and Project Management, I’m eager to come along side and learn more about the needs and how to help the farmers, crafters, and community members. And to be honest, I can’t wait to have some fresh tomatoes again!,” remarked an excited Lindberg.
There will be a Farmer’s Market Vendors Meeting on Monday, February 27th, at 6 p.m. at the Breathitt County Extension Office (BCEO). The BCEO is located at 1155 Main Street in downtown Jackson. Call 606-666-8812 for more information and to reserve a spot.
The Farmer’s Market is scheduled to open its 2023 season on Wednesday, May 17th.
