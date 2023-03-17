According to a recent announcement on social media, the Jackson Lions Club stated it was attempting to make repairs to the Lions Club Ball Field in order to get it back into playing (useable) shape.
The announcement said that on Friday, March 24th, work would be done on the inside of the Lions Club building and then on Saturday, April 1st, work would begin on the ball field in the form of painting, mortaring the block, pressure washing, and more.
An expansion project is being planned as well as more exciting news to come per the announcement.
For more information on volunteering or donating supplies, please contact the Lions Club at 606-568-8924. The Jackson Lions Club is located at 1528 Old Quicksand Road.
