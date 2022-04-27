Several Lions Club Members along with community members were recognized recently by the civic club with the awards banquet taking place on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Lions Club Clubhouse. Club President Bobby Thorpe along with Vice Presidents David Caudill and Bob Shelton presented the awards.
Those recognized are as follows:
Lions of the Year: Kimberly Thorpe and Margie Layne.
Citizens of the Year: Doug and Roxiania Fraley and OT Watts.
Lions Wall of Fame: Pam Shelton and Jamon Halvaksz.
Lions Club Distinguished Service Award: David Caudill.
Business Professional of the Year: Cameron Adams.
Lions Club Humanitarian Award: Patsy Clair and Aspire Appalachia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.