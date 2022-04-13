Lisa Ann Salyers, age 54, of Winchester, KY passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.-She was born January 21, 1968, in Campton, KY, and was the daughter of the late Kermit and Nokie Collins.-Preceded also in death by a brother: Jolly Collins and a host of aunts and uncles.-She is survived by her husband: Paul Douglas Salyers of Winchester, KY.- Her son: Nathan ( Hayle) Salyers of White Pigeon, MI.-Her sister: Christine Banks of Winchester, KY.- Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with George Dana Spicer officiating.-Burial in the Salyers Family Cemetery, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
