Lisa Combs , age 55, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Hazard ARH. She was born May 1, 1967 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Bert and Alpha Sandlin Combs. Lisa was a proud and dedicated LKL P Community Action employee. As the director of Transportation Services, she led a team of 75 drivers, logistical and customer service representatives and administration. She and her staff facilitated over 6 million trips for over 70, 00 individuals during her years of service with LKLP. Lisa was also preceded in death by a brother in law: David Cole. She is survived by two sisters: Tammy (David) Ingram of Morris Fork, KY and Patricia Cole of Buckhorn, KY. Two nephews: Jacob Turner and Jordan Turner. Two nieces: Tasa Cole and Amelia Cole. Paternal aunts: Betty Faye (Ronnie) McIntosh and Vera Dean (Curt) Amis and Rose Sandlin. Maternal uncles: Eugene Sandlin and Charles (Alma) Sandlin. Maternal Aunt: Leola Bowling. She is also survived by a host of cousins, friends and family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tom and Gayle Burns officiating. Burial in the Government Cemetery, Buckhorn, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
