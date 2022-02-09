Lisa Lynn Neace

Lisa Lynn Neace, age 50, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born January 1, 1972, in Hammond, IN, and was the daughter of the late Arthur Young.-Also preceded in death by her father-in-law: Lauzie Neace.-She is survived by her husband: Marvin Neace of Jackson, KY.-Her mother: Allene King Young of Vancleve, KY.-Stepsons: Gregory Dale (Sara) Neace of Berea, KY; Shade William Dale Neace of Booneville, KY.-Special step-grandson: Hayden Neace.-Sisters-in-law: Sandie Neace of IN; Sherry (Bobby) Hollon of Jackson, KY and Lisa (Eddie) Cain of Williamsburg, KY.-Mother-in-law: Alma Sue Neace of Lost Creek, KY.- Nephews: Treven Back of Richmond, KY and Niece: Mahalia Cain.- Special Pet: Moose.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Hollon officiating.-Burial in the Turner Cemetery, Hwy 205, Pegg Fork Road, Campton, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 5:00 pm -9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Neace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

