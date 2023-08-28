Lisa Michelle Gillum Riley, age 49, of Batavia, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 08, 2023 in Batavia, OH. She was born December 15, 1973 in Cincinnati, OH and was the daughter of the late Rondell and Loretta Jenkins Gillum. She is survived by her daughter: Lacey M. Tam. Three sisters: Barbara S. Hounshell, Katherine A. Chafin (Tracy L. Howard) and Amanda Davis (Jerry Davis). One brother: Scott L. Gillum. Three Nephews: Thomas L. Stiles, Rondell Davis, Nathan Davis. Two Great nephews: Thomas Stiles Jr., Hunter Stiles. One Great niece: Renee Stiles. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Gillum Cemetery, Frozen Creek, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
