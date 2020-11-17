Preliminary findings from research conducted at Cardiff University found that mouthwashes containing 0.07% of cetylpyridinium chloride showed "promising signs" of reducing COVID-19. The research did not involve human trials and findings have yet to be peer-reviewed.  

The results come ahead of a 12-week clinical trial at the University Hospital of Wales that will investigate whether over-the-counter mouthwash can reduce the levels of COVID-19 in a patient's saliva. Tell the truth, how many of us are running out for some Listerine? 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you