Preliminary findings from research conducted at Cardiff University found that mouthwashes containing 0.07% of cetylpyridinium chloride showed "promising signs" of reducing COVID-19. The research did not involve human trials and findings have yet to be peer-reviewed.
The results come ahead of a 12-week clinical trial at the University Hospital of Wales that will investigate whether over-the-counter mouthwash can reduce the levels of COVID-19 in a patient's saliva. Tell the truth, how many of us are running out for some Listerine?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.