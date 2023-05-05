Little Taylor King, age 74, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away on Thursday May 4, 2023 at his residence.
Taylor was born on February 25, 1949 to the late Taylor and Golden King. He was an employee of Jackson Music Center and Wal-Mart and also a member of Bach Memorial Church.
Taylor is survived by his wife; Dorothy Louise White King, One Daughter; Jennifer Louise(David) Burden of Lexington, Kentucky, Two Grandsons; Taylor Clay Rice and Conlan Dael White.
Funeral Services for Taylor King will be held on Saturday May 6, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Wendell McDaniel and John Bunn officiating. Taylor will be laid to rest in the White Cemetery at Rousseau, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday May 6, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
