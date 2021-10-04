Lizzie Spicer, age 81, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born November 6, 1939, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Sebastian Johnson.- She was preceded also in death by her husband: Ollie Ray Spicer.- Daughter: Ellen Faye Noble.-Son: Sammie Rya Spicer.- Brothers: Charlie Johnson and Andrew Johnson.-Sister: Pearl Humphrey.-She is survived by a daughter: Cheryl (David) Campbell of Jackson, KY.-Her sons: Robert Ed Spicer; Darrell Dean (Daisy) Spicer; Paul (Sue) Spicer; Martin Spicer all of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Hannah Adams, Lou Simms, Betty Johnson, and Patricia Johnson.-Her brothers: Reed Johnson and Howard Johnson.-Also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Lonnie Arrowood officiating.-Burial in the Spicer Cemetery, Joe Little Fork, Canoe, KY.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. -Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures are to be observed due to COVID.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.