Lizzie Spicer

Lizzie Spicer, age 81, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born November 6, 1939, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Sebastian Johnson.- She was preceded also in death by her husband: Ollie Ray Spicer.- Daughter: Ellen Faye Noble.-Son: Sammie Rya Spicer.- Brothers: Charlie Johnson and Andrew Johnson.-Sister: Pearl Humphrey.-She is survived by a daughter: Cheryl (David) Campbell of Jackson, KY.-Her sons: Robert Ed Spicer; Darrell Dean (Daisy) Spicer; Paul (Sue) Spicer; Martin Spicer all of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Hannah Adams, Lou Simms, Betty Johnson, and Patricia Johnson.-Her brothers: Reed Johnson and Howard Johnson.-Also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Lonnie Arrowood officiating.-Burial in the Spicer Cemetery, Joe Little Fork, Canoe, KY.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. -Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures are to be observed due to COVID.

To plant a tree in memory of Lizzie Spicer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you