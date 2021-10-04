Lloyd Eugene Roberts, Jr., age 56, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born April 19, 1965 at Campton, KY and was the son of the late Lloyd Eugene Roberts, Sr.-He is survived by his wife: Renee Salyers Roberts of Jackson, KY.-His mother: Lucinda Johnson Roberts of Jackson, KY. His son: Lloyd James (Ladonna) Roberts of Jackson, KY.- His sister: Kimberly Roberts of Morehead, KY.-Grandchildren: Madi Young, Kathryn Crank, Daltion Roberts, Cayden Crank.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm with Willie Roy Miller officiating.-Burial in the Roberts Cemetery, Lick Branch Road, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested to be worn and cautionary measures observed due to COVID.
