Lloyd Hudson, age 85, of Campton, KY passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence. in Campton.-He was born April 15, 1937, in Hardshell, KY, and was the son of the late Pollard and Viola White Hudson.-Lloyd was US Navy Veteran.-Preceded in death also by sons: James Hudson and Ricky Hudson.-Brother: James Paul Hudson: Sisters: Virdeen Conner and Mary Hudson Gross.- He is survived by his wife: Susan Garvey Hudson of Campton, KY.- Sons: Lloyd Hudson (Carol) of PA; George Hudson (Christina Delconte) of FL; Nick Hudson of Jackson, KY; Joe Hudson (Tonya) of Campton, KY and Mike Hudson of Campton, KY. – Daughters: Peggy Wilson (James) of PA; Teri Hudson of GA; Deena Hudson of NC; Lynn Hudson (Bryon Cline) of Campton, KY; Jessica Murry of PA and Jessica Hallett of Campton, KY; Sisters: Shirley Noble of Chicago, IL; Joyce Weckerling of Lexington, KY; Brothers: Temus Hudson (Judy) of Hardshell, KY and Benny Miller (Eleanor Dee) of FL; Special children: James Malott and Dixie Malott; He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.- Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm on October 24, 2022, at the Slade Church of God; 517 Rose Bend Road, Campton, KY with Bill White officiating. Immediately following the service a CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be observed to honor the life of Lloyd.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
