Relay for Life vows the show must go on
Date set for this year’s event
“We are hoping for an inperson event..."
We really don’t know the exact origin of the phrase, “The show must go on.” It is believed the phrase is from a 19th-century motivational cry in the circus fraternity.
The point of the phrase is to boost a performers' morale when things don’t go as planned or as rehearsed. When something goes awry, the show is still “the show,” it still has to continue.
The Breathitt County chapter of the American Cancer Society, which locally runs Breathitt’s Relay for Life, has heard that age-old saying. It would appear they also closely ascribe to it.
Relay for Life is an event put on by local chapters of the American Cancer Society. For 36 years, communities across the country and even the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones by taking action toward lifesaving change.
Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough research and provide 24/7 support for cancer patients. The funds also provide access to lifesaving screenings and many more services in dire need for patients suffering from the affliction.
It is an event which celebrates the survivors who continue to battle the disease and their families, friends, and loved ones who support them. It is an event to recognize and remember those who have lost their lives as a result of cancer and to console, support, and commiserate with their families and friends.
In a social media announcement on the Relay for Life’s Facebook page, it was announced there are plans ongoing for the annual event. Parties hosting the event locally had a zoom-meeting where it was agreed the event would be set tentatively for August 28, 2021.
“We are hoping for an in-person event this year,” one of the event’s coordinators published to Facebook. The event is tentatively scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm and will go to midnight.
Relay for Life of Breathitt County is recruiting teams to participate. If anyone would like to form a team or are interested in being a sponsor or volunteering for any of the local event’s committees, check out the Facebook page, “Relay for Life of Breathitt County” or message Patty Wilder for information.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
