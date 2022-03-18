Local basketball legend Peggy (Gay) Moore is among the sixteen inductees that make up the 2022 class going into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame (KHSBHF). The inductees will be honored on August 13, 2022, in Elizabethtown.
Moore is known for both her incredible talent on the basketball court and her ability to coach.
Moore got to suit up for the Buckhorn Lady Wildcats for her senior year in 1975, the first season that girls’ basketball was reintroduced by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA), and she made the most of her opportunity. She had a 74-point performance in a game against Oneida Baptist that still stands as the second most individual points in a single game in the KHSAA record books. Moore would average 34.6 points per game and 16 rebounds per game that season, leading to a scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University (EKU). Moore would be named first team All-State by the Lexington Herald-Leader and second team All-State by the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Moore would go on to have a sensational career at EKU, becoming the program’s first 1,000-point scorer and finished with 1,696 points. Her performance against a number one ranked Tennessee team and their iconic coach Pat Summit, led Summit to remark, “That Peggy Gay (Moore) is a super player, one of the best I’ve seen.”
After her EKU playing days were over, she was drafted into the Women’s Basketball League, a professional league, where she would spend one season with the Philadelphia Fox. Moore would then pursue a career in education, upon which she would work for the Perry County and Breathitt County school districts as a teacher at Buckhorn and Breathitt County.
Moore had a love for the game, and this would lead her to coaching. Early on in her coaching career she spent a season as an assistant coach at Morehead State University.
Moore would take over the Breathitt County girls’ basketball program in 2003-04 and had a remarkable eight-year run. She would finish with an overall record of 159-81, that included six 55th District Championships, and four regional titles (consecutive) 2006-07 through 2009-10 defeating Perry County Central; Knott County Central; Letcher County Central; and Knott County Central in those 14th Region championship games. Breathitt County would go 1-4 in the KHSAA State Tournament (Sweet 16), picking up a victory over Rowan County in 2007-08. No other girls’ team from the 14th Region has had a win since. She also took the Ladycats to the regional championship in just her third season (2005-06) but would fall short in a loss to Letcher County Central.
Her other coaching pursuits would lead her to becoming the coach of the Breathitt County softball program and she would be an assistant coach to the Breathitt County boys’ program. Moore has the distinction of leading Breathitt County to its only appearance in the KHSAA Softball State Tournament, achieving this in 2004.
The community still mourns the tragic loss of Moore and her husband Leon due to a car accident in December of 2016. Breathitt County High School has honored Moore with a mural inside the Fairce O. Woods Coliseum, the home of the Ladycats and Bobcats, and the two programs named a basketball event after her, the Peggy Moore Classic.
