Breathitt Treasure Bids and Breathitt Treasure Clothing Bids are local bid sites formed on the social media platform Facebook some months back to provide a fun and effortless way to make some extra money for the folks of Breathitt County and the surrounding areas. The Facebook groups has since grown to over 2500 members and has become popular among the locals of Breathitt County.
People can request to join the group and once a member, bidding usually takes place from Saturday evening through Friday evening with different end times for each bid group. The winners of the items are tagged, and the site meets each Saturday afternoon (1pm-2pm) at the Retread Center on Highway 30 West, where you can purchase and pick up your winnings.
So, get those items you no longer use, just do not want, and out of storage and make an extra buck or two in this unique and fun way
