YPK Motorsports of Jackson recently formed a partnership with Polaris to open a new ATV rental shop in Knott County at the Mine Made Adventure Park located in Leburn, Kentucky.
“It is unreal the people that travel just to have fun in these hills,” responded John Lester Smith, owner of YPK Motorsports, when prompted on why he decided to expand into the rental business.
Those interested in renting an ATV or for more information can visit ypkadventures.com or call 606-666-5333.
Mine Made Adventure Park boasts it is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise with over 60,000 miles of ATV, dirt bike, and horse trails as well as primitive and modern camping options and cabin rentals.
Seeing a local business expand outside of the county, raises questions and concerns from its citizens, something Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble acknowledges, “I understand at times it appears the Elk View project, one that is very similar to the Mine Made Park, is not moving forward, but it is a work in progress. The project just started Phase III that includes a Welcome Center.”
