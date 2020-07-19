Local Doctor and Nurses Save Local Coaches Life
During the last week of January to the first week of February local doctor Edward Burnette, his skilled nurses and staff saved the life of a local coach named Buford Williams.
Williams was found unconscious after suffering and hemorrhaging in his bedroom on the floor by his caregiver. She alerted the local paramedics and Williams was rushed to the Kentucky River Medical Center. While he was there Dr. Burnette gave him 5 units of blood and then proceeded to transfer Mr. Williams to ARH Hospital in Hazard, KY.
Joe White was alert enough to contact 911 and Dr. Burnette and his nurses were able to save Mr. Williams. Following this accident Mr. Williams had another incident in June. Dr. Burnette then diagnosed him with pneumonia in his left lung. Dr. Burnette quarantined Williams with four local nurses. They sent Mr. Williams home with oxygen and antibiotics to clear out his lungs and fight his infections.
Because so many people are critical of our local hospital and our doctors I felt moved to write this letter thanking KRMC and Dr. Burnette, the man whom I’ve known for over 40 years. He is someone I trust my life with. Thank you, Dr. Burnette and staff, and nurses for saving my life not once but twice. I guess God still has something in mind for me to do for other people and if there’s any doubt that the man upstairs is watching over me and those who helped save me back to health. If bedside manner is what you are looking for you’ve got the wrong guy. But if your life is on the line, they don’t get any better than Dr. Burnette.
Thank you again Dr. Burnette and staff from the bottom of my heart for being with me during my time of need. May God bless you and KRMC.
Buford Williams
