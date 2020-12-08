Jackson, Ky: December 8, 2020
Two charged with various drug related offenses…
Nature of the parties relation to the other ‘speculative’
Two Jackson, Kentucky women were arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 3, 2020. Jennifer Brewer and Laurie F. Bryant, were both charged in connection with an arrest executed by Major Michael Wolfe and other representatives of the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department.
Brewer was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the 1st-degree in an amount either greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine. She was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the 3rd-degree, 1st-offense and trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd-degree, 1st-offense (substances were unidentified); and trafficking in marijuana weighing more than 8 ounces but less than 5-pounds, 1st-offense.
Brewer has a prior felony conviction and there was, at minimum, one firearm found while executing the subject arrests. Brewer was charged with possession of this firearm by a convicted felon.
Her “charge partner,” Laurie Bryant was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the 1st degree in an amount either greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine. She was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the 3rd-degree, 1st-offense and trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd-degree, 1st-offense (substance unidentified); and trafficking in marijuana weighing more than 8 ounces but less than 5-pounds, 1st-offense.
Like Brewer, Ms. Bryant has a prior felony conviction and there was, at minimum, one firearm found while executing the subject arrests. Ms. Bryant was also charged with possession of this firearm by a convicted felon.
There is no mention in the booking report whether there were two firearms recovered or whether there was the one and both have been charged with its possession. It is believed the weapon will be attributed to one of the parties, but not both, should it prove there was only the one weapon recovered.
It is unknown to the newspaper the parties’ relation to the other. These two women may have been jointly engaged in drug trafficking activity or perhaps they had a personal relationship of some nature apart from business.
Both Major Wolfe and Sheriff Hollon were contacted by the Times-Voice requesting information about this case. As of the date of publishing this edition, our repeated requests to be furnished information have gone unanswered.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
