Our own Dr. William Kayatin instrumental in ground-breaking program meant to impact instruction effectiveness for area students!
Dr. William Kayatin of Jackson, Kentucky, in conjunction with his work with the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative (KVEC) in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has produced a program called RISE2 Deeper Learning. The program has had a positive impact on instructional effectiveness and student learning, achievement, and overall teacher morale and satisfaction.
Through both the project and the partnerships formed to satisfy program requirements, grants were made available, region-wide, to focus on three areas in special education. Those areas were transition, micro-credentialed development, and new and emerging teachers.
The project was designed to provide practitioner-based opportunities to innovate transition experiences for students, teacher-driven micro-credentialed development, and address the burgeoning need of new and emerging special education teachers, particularly those on alternate academic degree plans.
John White, former Associate Secretary of the United States Education Department, under former United States Secretary of Education Arnie Duncan, and now a Communications/PR Consultant, reviewed the published article about the program and sent a message to one of its chief collaborators, Dr. Kayatin, that White was of the opinion the program was “…doing important work.” Former Breathitt County Teacher, Lavonne Hubbard, called the program “…exciting.” She went on to say, “…it caused me to yearn for interaction among brilliant leaders, namely [Dr. Kayatin], to bring about systemic reform for special eduction programs…You are making a difference…”
