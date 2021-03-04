Local Event Nets Federal Drug Indictment

Federal Indictment alleges Meth, Heroin, and Fentanyl were distributed in and around Breathitt and Perry counties
Target of investigation looking at serious jail time
George Andrew Hagan, has been charged in a federal indictment handed down on February 25, 2021. A copy of this indictment was sent to the Nolan Paper Group and subsequently sent the Times-Voice. The charging instrument indicates Mr. Hagan is being represented by Willis G. Coffey, of the firm Coffey & Ford, P.S.C., located principally in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.
We do not know from where Mr. Hagan hails. However, the alleged events underpinning these occurrences supporting indictment are believed to have happened in both Breathitt and Perry counties.
The Times-Voice has reached out to defense counsel for comment by phone. The newspaper was told Mr. Coffey was on video stream and couldn’t take our call. As of the date of the initial online publishing of this article, Mr. Coffey has yet to return our call.
Should Mr. Coffey call us and provide comment, we will supplement this article accordingly. This is a developing story.
Looking at the charging instrument, the defendant stands accused of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. The offense is a felony. The present indictment contains only this one count.
Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, which is what is charged here, is a term defined by law. According to online research conducted by newspaper staff, the charge indicates the government’s belief the defendant played an active role, along with another person, in the planning to both possess and distribute an illegal controlled substance. If you were wondering, all three substances listed on the indictment would be "controlled substances."
The government must prove the individual charged, or Mr. Hagan, possessed these controlled substances and that he and his co-conspirator knew exactly what was planned to be done with them. There are indicators which support or suggest the plan was to distribute drugs such as possessing packing materials, large amounts of money, communications from customers, etc.
Defendants convicted may be sentenced in accordance with the Federal Sentencing Guidelines Manual. The Guidelines Manual suggests minimum sentences for offenses. These minimums are not mandatory, but rather advisory. Judges may go either below or above someone’s guideline sentence depending on the circumstances of the individual case.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains with a defendant until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of an offense sufficient to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.