The Jackson/Breathitt County Chamber of Commerce met in regular session on Tuesday morning after a two-month hiatus.
The meeting got underway with a prayer by new Kentucky Mountain Bible College (KMBC) President Robert Pocai followed by this month’s guest speaker Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.
Quarles recently announced his plans to seek the Republican nomination for Governor in 2023, but he was in Jackson to address agriculture concerns and news. Quarles stated that agriculture was the second largest employer in Kentucky and that one of his top priorities was to educate the public about each aspect of agriculture. Quarles also explained how the Kentucky Proud program was an investment in Kentucky farmers and he had hopes of making the state’s farming/agriculture more international which in return will lure in more jobs/businesses related to the agriculture field.
The North American International Livestock Expo, the largest in the world, will be in Louisville beginning on October 31, 2022.
In his closing, Quarles informed that if anyone has any farming needs or aid due to the recent devastation caused by the flood, to contact him at (502) 573-0450 or at RyanF.Quarles@ky.gov.
Breathitt County High School agriculture teacher Taylor Masters brought the Breathitt High FFA chapter to the meeting to see Commissioner Quarles speak.
Mayor Laura Thomas gave an update on the City of Jackson, stating that there were contracts awarded for street and road work, but to be patient because work was still being done on flood damaged roads at this time. She also informed that sewer improvements were coming and that renovations to the police station would begin this week.
The next meeting of the Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Kelsey’s on Main. The guest speaker next month will be Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon.
