The Breathitt County Fiscal Court recently met in regular session and approved the minutes from meetings on October 20th, October 25th, and November 3rd. The court also approved the October 2022 Appropriation/Revenue Condition Report; and a budget transfer along with the payment of legal vendor claims.
Beverly Smith who helps run the Soldiers of Jesus Christ Food Pantry on Highway 15 addressed the fiscal court making a plea to help the food pantry cover transporting costs that can run in upwards of $1000 per month. Smith asked the court to help pay for these costs or assist in purchasing a truck for the pantry to use. The fiscal court made no decision at the time but did inform Smith it would look at every possible option to help the food pantry which supplies food boxes and products to thousands of Breathitt Countians.
A concerned citizen spoke to the court about a private family road that had mistakenly been identified as a county road and therefore it is being heavily used by the public resulting in such illegal activity as drug use, garbage dumping, abandonment of animals, and stripping copper occurring along the roadway. The citizen further added that the family maintained the road with personal funds and had the deed to show it was their property. The citizen requested the fiscal court remove the road from county plans as soon as possible. Breathitt County Attorney Brendon Miller and the fiscal court stated the situation would be addressed.
Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson conveyed to the fiscal court that a resolution needed to be passed to become compliant with new ARPA funding guidelines. Hudson stated that the ARPA funding needed to be transferred into a different account and that all previously voted on ARPA projects would have to be re-approved. The court passed the necessary resolution.
Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble conveyed to the fiscal court a community request to adopt a county bridge and honor Breathitt County veteran, SP4 Floyd Watts, by renaming the bridge after him. The bridge is located near Hwy-15 South just above Go Time. The fiscal court approved the renaming.
