The Jackson City Council met on Thursday, November 17, 2022, to discuss local issues but, this time, with the bonus of the Girl Scouts, Brownies, Daisies, and Junior Girls there to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The variety of information presented during this meeting included: acceptance of the Treasurer Report; the Sewer Line Replacement Project on lower Main is making good progress and currently waiting on the finalization of the necessary paperwork to begin the project on the water plant; it was announced that last week the newer sanitation truck had to be sent to Louisville for maintenance and then the backup truck broke down but both trucks are now back in service; and the street crew is preparing for the winter season with 50 tons of salt and one truck is ready to go, while the other truck has damage to the snow blade and salter because of the recent flooding.
Old business was the announcement that an advertisement ran last week regarding a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2002, to have the public comment on updates to the Jackson Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
New business was the pay request acceptance for the renovation of the Emergency Service in the amount of $111,477.60. Pay request three for the sewer line was also accepted and Mayor Laura Thomas explained that the big square metal coverings that you see are holes that the workers require to finish the work. There is a USDA grant that was voted on a year ago for a utility truck, but the grant and the process in obtaining it are lengthy to complete. During this time, the price of the truck increased, because it will also be a dump truck allowing for multiple usage. The Clean Water Act Phase 2 was approved. A motion was carried and accepted for the transfer of flood relief funds to the long-term recovery committee because the committee just received 501(c)(3) status, which means, it is now recognized as a charitable organization. Also discussed was the acceptance of the Property Tax Ordinance which was voted to stay the same; .2830 for real property, personal, and tangible.
Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton delivered the following updates: the Jackson Fire Department is currently bidding on a boat; USDA projects will begin shortly; and final inspection on the firetruck will be in December.
Jackson Police Chief Brian Haddix’s updates included: ongoing renovations to the new police building are proceeding, but the HVAC is delaying work; the police department is in the process of hiring two police officers (currently two new officers are in Phase 2) because of one opening and one retirement; and through the USDA, one cruiser has been through the first phase, and the police department has received two cruisers already though the grant.
Next was the issue about whether the council would want to participate in the annexation of the property off the four-lane on the back side of Hwy-15. Jackson attorney Bruce Herald has an ordinance ready, and Nesbitt Engineering has the property description.
A discussion ensued about the city having to pay for water, sewer, police protection, and property taxes. Mayor Thomas stated that, for example, if a super Walmart were to be built, that grants are an option to pay for costs. Also, the city is in dire need of housing and state officials are working with the city to develop housing sites. And annexation could be an option as they have looked at the property. This motion was approved.
Jackson Independent School Superintendent Wayne Sizemore was in attendance to update the council and city on the school. Sizemore would like to thank Fire Chief Deaton for his help and support for projects at the school. The school is on day 57 of construction with delays after Halloween due to attendance dropping to 74 percent because of flu, strep, and stomach virus. Sizemore is happy to announce that attendance is now back up to 94 percent. The second round of diagnostic testing is complete. Sizemore also commended a student group at the school for receiving the UK Rural Health Healthy Way grant which contributes to the help of mental health issues. The first in the county to receive this award. And he gave a reminder that boys and girls basketball start on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
A concerned member of the Lakeside community spoke about the disregard of the speed limit on the road and thanked the police for patrolling whenever she contacted them. She would like the council to poll the original homeowners of the area to see what they want to do because, as she expressed, the area was once prestigious. Mayor Thomas stated that she was committed to keep working on sidewalk grants for the area but explained these types of grants are hard to get. A motion for speed bumps, and the addition of more speed limit signs was discussed but not voted on during this meeting.
Mayor Thomas thanked the citizens for her re-election and for trusting her to move the city forward. The re-elected council members expressed their gratitude as well.
