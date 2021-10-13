Local GOP chews out Fiscal Court

Political party critical of ‘specially called meetings’
Demands agendas be published
GOP, “We want to see packets…”
Judge Noble, “…County Attorney elected to insure we do things legally…”
There are some people around the county who are getting both tired and frustrated with “business as usual” visa vie Fiscal Court. Some of these people are members of the Grand Old Party (Republicans).
The GOP, through its chairman, has made specific demands on the Fiscal Court regarding how specially called meetings should be convened in the future, what should be published and passed around before the meeting, and what should happen if demands are not met. As for these “packets” we hear about at Fiscal Court meetings; well, the GOP wants to read them too.
On October 11, 2021, the Fiscal Court was delivered a letter from the Chairman of the Republican Party of Breathitt County, Mr. Mike Bryant. In the letter, Chairman Bryant was critical concerning the way in which Special Meetings were being called.
According to Bryant, any presiding officer or a majority of the members of Fiscal Court may call a specially called meeting. However, the notice must specify what actions are being undertaken during the specially called meeting.
KRS §61.823(3) requires agendas to be published consistent with a governing body’s published notice informing constituents of the meeting’s being convened. Mr. Bryant, on the GOP’s behalf, made written request future meeting announcements be accompanied, going forward, by a publicly available agenda.
Should that not be done as legally required, Mr. Bryant called upon Fiscal Court members to refuse to conduct any business. According to Bryant, to conduct business without a simultaneously published agenda would be “…per se, unlawful.”
Bryant also pointed out some members of the Fiscal Court have before made specific reference to “packets” containing undisclosed and un-disseminated materials. Mr. Bryant made written request that, in the future, any and all such packets be made available to the public as the law requires.
We asked Mr. Bryant what was the origin of this “Open Letter.” He had quite a lot to say on the matter.
Mr. Bryant told the Times-Voice, “I was contacted by a community member and asked if we could do something about the inordinate amount of specially called meetings. I told this person we couldn’t stop them as Kentucky law permits specially called meetings. However, there are other requirements which must be met.”
“Specifically, the law requires there to be an agenda available and that only those items on the pre-published agenda be discussed. So that is for what we are asking.”
“They can meet all they want. However, the meetings must be properly and legally convened and conducted.”
The Times-Voice contacted Judge Noble regarding the contents of the open letter. Judge Noble told the paper, “While I appreciate Mr. Bryant’s concern and applaud his willingness to be involved in government, this county has elected someone to advise our court about matters and insure it conducts business how it is legally required. That guy is our County Attorney.”
“When and if Brendon Miller feels the Court is conducting its affairs outside of legal parameters, I trust he will do his duty and make the same known to both the magistrates and me,” Judge Noble concluded. “Until then, we will attempt to conduct the county’s business as well and skillfully as we are capable.”