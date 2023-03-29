(PHOTO): (L-R) KSP Post 13 Commander Jennifer Sandlin; KSP Detective Scott Caudill; and KSP Commissioner P.J. Burnett Jr.
On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Detective Scott Caudill was presented the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer of the Year Award for the Kentucky River region at the 2023 Kentucky CIT Conference.
Detective Caudill received the award for his quick action during a call involving an individual attempting to commit suicide. Detective Caudill used his CIT training to negotiate with the suicidal man and get him medical attention. It is believed that Detective Caudill played a critical role in saving the man’s life that night.
The CIT program trains officers to respond appropriately to individuals with mental illness. CIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis, and ensures officer and community safety. Each year they recognize CIT trained police officers for their lifesaving efforts at their conference.
Detective Caudill is assigned to KSP, Post 13, Hazard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.