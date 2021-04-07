Local Man Accused of Repeatedly Raping his Daughter

Grand Jury Returns 11-Count Indictment
Charges range from ‘Rape in the 1st-Degree’ to ‘Incest’
Cash Bail set at $100,000
In a remarkably sad story, a local Breathitt County man has been indicted for 10-counts of Rape in the 1st-Degree, all ten of which are Class A felonies in Kentucky, and a count of Incest, which is a Class C felony. The victim, under each count, was his own daughter.
The Times-Voice has a policy against including names in any article where the names might further victimize an innocent. The editorial board of the newspaper has decided we won’t publish either the name of the defendant nor that of the alleged victim of these charges for that reason.
Indictments are matters of public record. This indictment is docketed at the clerk’s office, under No. 21-CR-00015, and was entered, of record, into the Circuit Court Clerk’s docket book on April 5, 2021.
The indictment alleges that between the dates of October 12, 2018 to November 19, 2018, the defendant knowingly and unlawfully engaged in sexual intercourse with his daughter by forcible compulsion. These offenses are all a Class A felonies and each of the first ten counts are based from off a recitation of these same facts.
According to online research conducted by the newspaper, a class A felony in Kentucky is punishable by imprisonment for a term between 20 years to Life. Each of the ten counts may be sentenced concurrently with each other or consecutively. That would make the defendant here, upon a verdict of guilt, potentially subject to 10-life sentences, run "back to back," should the Court or Jury sentence him consecutively.
Incest is a lesser-included offense of Rape in the 1st-Degree in that the offenses share material elements. The sole difference appears to the newspaper to be the Incest Count won't require proof the intercourse was accomplished by forcible compulsion.
Incest is a Class C-felony. The Incest Count alleges that on November 19, 2018, the defendant committed the offense of incest in that he knowingly and unlawfully engaged in sexual intercourse with his daughter.
A cash bail has been set in this matter in the amount of $100,000. It is believed the defendant remains in custody.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.