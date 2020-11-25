David Childers, a man described as having extensive ties to the Jackson community, taken into custody in Wolfe County
David Childers, who has considerable ties to the Jackson, Kentucky community, was arrested down the road in Wolfe County, Kentucky on September 8, 2020. According to information provided the newspaper, he has remained in custody since the night of the arrest.
According to the booking paperwork just sent to the Times-Voice this morning, it appears Mr. Childers was pulled over for speeding and driving carelessly. He appears to have been issued citations for both.
The booking information, appearing online from the “Three Forks Regional Jail,” suggests Mr. Childers was exceeding the posted limit by 26 MPH or more. The Times-Voice doesn’t know the facts underpinning the careless driving charge but we believe it must be different than his just driving fast.
According to online research conducted by newspaper staff, Mr. Childers being charged for two offenses on the same set of facts may violate the constitutional prohibition against being twice put in jeopardy for the commission of two separate offenses supported by one set of facts. This is called the double-jeopardy clause.
Mr. Childers appears to be charged with two counts of wanton endangerment in the 1st degree, one lists a police officer as the victim. He is charged with two counts of evading arrest.
One of the evading charges alleges it was done in a motor vehicle while the other claims Mr. Childers evaded arrest on foot. Mr. Childers is also charged with resisting arrest.
Mr. Childers has a list of drug offenses now pending against him entered on the same website and which may have resulted from his being searched incident to the arrest. He has been charged with possession of two controlled substances, one being methamphetamine and the other being marijuana.
Mr. Childers has pending the charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of narcotics. He is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.
We asked an attorney what would be the basis of the defaced firearm charge. She told the newspaper that serial numbers are sometimes "scratched off” in an attempt to conceal a weapons either having been stolen or used in the commission of another offense.
This is a developing story and there may be updates made to this submission as the story develops.
