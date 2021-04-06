Local Man Busted, Accused of 'Drug Trafficking'

Robert Smith may be, upon conviction, eligible for probation…
Defendant accused of attempting to flee from State Police on foot
At 2:53 in the morning on April 6, 2021 a local Breathitt County resident was arrested by the Kentucky State Police after attempting to flee an officer on foot. Robert Smith, 47-years old according to his booking report posted online, was principally charged with 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-offense (less than 10 dosage units “D.U.” of Opiates); 3rd degree trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st-offense (less than 20 D.U. of an unspecified drug); and fleeing or evading police in the 2nd-degree, or on foot in addition to other more petty offenses.
According to online research conducted by newspaper staff, 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. Opiates) violates KRS §218A.1412(1)(c). A person traffics in such a substance when he knowingly and unlawfully traffics in ten or more dosage units of a controlled substance classified as either a Schedule I or II narcotic or consoled substance analogue.
Under (e) of the same statute, the infraction includes any amount or quantity of a controlled substance specified in “c” in an amount less than the amount specified in that paragraph. It is believed a violation of what is charged here would be exposed to sentencing for a Class D felony.
Had the dosage units been 10 or more, it would have been a C-felony (upon conviction) and required service of a minimum of 50% of any sentence imposed according to KRS §218A.1412(3)(c), provided we are reading the statute correctly. At the amount charged here, release on probation will be available.
Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense, 3rd degree requires proof the accused trafficked in a controlled substance knowingly and unlawfully. For a substance under 20 D.U., provided the substance proves to be a Schedule IV or V narcotic, or under paragraph (b), less than any quantity of a controlled substance specified in paragraph (a) but in an amount less than the amount specified in that paragraph, the offense seems to be a “misdemeanor.”
Fleeing or evading a police officer in the 2nd degree, (on foot), violates KRS §520.100(1)(a)(b). Under that paragraph (1) of the statute, a person is guilty of fleeing or evading police when (a) as a pedestrian, and with the intent to elude or flee, the person knowingly or wantonly disobeys a direction to stop, given by a person recognized to be a peace officer, who has an articulable reasonable suspicion a crime has been committed by the person fleeing and, in fleeing or eluding, the person is the cause of, or created a substantial risk of physical injury, to any person… This offense is also a misdemeanor under KRS §520.100(3).
We contacted the Kentucky State Police, Post 13, and asked if the substances were sent off for testing and when might the lab return the results? We were politely advised it is State Police protocol to not comment to the news media concerning the specifics of matters under ongoing police investigation. The booking information online, from Three Forks Regional Jail, indicates the arrest was made by Trooper Smoot.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
