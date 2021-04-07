Michael Miller Indicted in Three-Count Indictment
Commonwealth could seek the death penalty upon conviction in Count I (Murder)
Cash Bail set at $100,000
Michael Miller who, at the time of the incident comprising the basis of the pending indictment, lived on Miller Drive Curt Road in Jackson, has been charged in a three-count instrument. The charges, as listed on the indictment, are “Murder” in Count I, “Assault 1st-Degree” in Count II, and “Operating Motor Vehicle u/Influence Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. 1st-Offense” in Count III. Bail has been set at $100,000.
The indictment alleges, on or about July 4th, 2020, Mr. Miller operated a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, resulting in a car wreck which caused the death of Bobbie Campbell.
Mr. Miller has been charged with Murder under KRS §507.020. That statute, which we looked up online, says in pertinent part…
- A person is guilty of murder when: (b) [that person] operates a motor vehicle “…under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life,…wantonly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person and thereby causes the death of another person.”
Under KRS §507.020(2) “Murder” under this statute is a capital offense. A “capital offense” in Kentucky, according to information accessed online, is one where the commonwealth may seek the death penalty against the person convicted.
Count II alleges that Michael Miller operated a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, resulting in a car wreck that caused the serious physical injury to a Mickey M. Clemons. This event date is also July 4, 2020. These allegations, if proven, would be a Class B felony under KRS §508.010 the indictment reads.
Count III of the same indictment alleges Michael Miller also committed the misdemeanor offense of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. 1st-Offense. This also occurred on July 4, 2020. This offense is a Class B Misdemeanor under KRS §189A.010(5A).
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
