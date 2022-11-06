Bryan Combs, along with his wife Dixie and daughter Natalee, makes his home, here in the hills of Breathitt County, but his uber-popular podcast That One Show reaches much further than the surrounding mountains. According to Combs, his show is now listened to in 20 countries and on every continent except Antarctica. “Absolutely the show has exceeded my expectations, but only because I didn’t know what to expect. At the beginning, I hoped maybe 50 people would listen. Let’s just say, a lot more than 50 are listening now.”
Combs decided to create his podcast after his weekly radio show on WJSN ended abruptly. “I really enjoyed the weekly show, and I still wanted an avenue to talk about and play music, from there That One Show, the podcast was created.” Combs love for music can be traced to his upbringing as his dad loved music and played it while he was growing up. “I loved what he listened to, specifically The Cars. The first band I “discovered” and fell in love with on my own was Pearl Jam.”
Thus far, Combs has stuck to a simple format when it comes to his show, he talks about what he wants to and divides his podcast episodes into seasons, however even that can vary. The first season of the show was 15 episodes and currently the second season consists of 18 episodes with another five episodes planned in which Combs is working on.
In describing the process of recording a show, Combs explains, “If I have a guest, we record for around an hour. If it is an episode that I am doing by myself, on a given topic, I’ll research for anywhere between eight to 20 hours, then I will spend around seven to 10 hours writing and editing the script. The recording will take a couple of hours, and post-production will take around three to four hours. I usually record the show at home, but sometimes on location when I have a guest. I do prefer to have guests because it allows me to have conversations about music and bring other peoples’ opinions and perspectives to the show. My favorite guest by far is, Dixie (Bryan’s wife). We have great chemistry and the episodes we do together are gold.”
Even though the show is just in its second season, there has been many highlights for Combs. “The first time I got an analytics report and saw that I had listeners in other countries, it blew my mind. When talking specific episodes, I really enjoyed recording The Life and Music of Sturgill Simpson; Top 10 Avett Brothers Songs (with Dixie Combs); and Top 10 Cover Songs (with Audrey Fink). I also really enjoyed interviewing Justin Wells, who is one of my favorite musicians.”
Another described highlight by Combs is a little on the unusual end, an appearance on TMZ Live. “I got a message out of the blue, asking me if I’d like to come on the show. I thought it was a scam at first. But once I verified it was legit, I absolutely agreed to do it. It’s one of the most random and crazy things to have ever happened to me.” The reason it was unusual is that his appearance had nothing to do with music or his podcast, That One Show, but pro wrestling, another topic that Combs has an interest in.
When asked about goals or the future (five-year plan) of his podcast, Combs displays a day-to-day attitude, “First, I still hope to be doing this in five years. Second, my main goal is to entertain and educate people with and about music and I don’t see this goal changing. However, one specific goal, and it is likely a pipe dream, I would love to interview Sturgill Simpson for the podcast.”
Combs should be credited for taking his love and knowledge of music and transforming that into a platform that allows everyone to discover new music as well as topics that will open dialogues and discussions about music. It is a platform that Combs has taken international. That One Show (with Bryan Combs) can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast. The show is free to listen to, just search the name of the show and enjoy.
