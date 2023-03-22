Josh Turner, 24, of Jackson recently won $55,555 playing the Kentucky lottery. Turner purchased the winning scratch-off from VIP Fuels (Marathon) next door to McDonald’s in Jackson.
Turner told the Times Voice, he won playing the scratch-off game, Funky Fives.
He also revealed that he had only been playing lottery games for about a year, just buying tickets and scratch-offs here and there before he began to play a little more often the last couple of months.
“The game I won on, I bought the entire roll of tickets, and the sixth one was the $55,555 winner. I also won an additional $250 on the roll. It was the second time that I had bought a roll. A roll costs $500, but I was fortunate enough to have some extra money, so I decided to give it a try. I’m sure glad I did,” explained Turner, “The most I had ever won before this was $500, and I had won that amount probably five or six times.”
Turner conveyed that he plans on using his winnings to pay off some debt. “I paid my car off; paid off a loan; paid my credit card off; and I’m taking a cruise in August, so I paid the remainder of that off as well. I saved what was left over.”
