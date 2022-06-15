Teresa Combs, better known as TC, was recently the recipient of a McDonald's Outstanding General Manager Award. The honor puts TC among the top 10% of all McDonald’s managers in the United States.
McDonald’s defines that the award is given to restaurant managers who exemplify a commitment to satisfying guests and demonstrates an overall commitment to providing quality, service, cleanliness and a work ethic that continues to go above and beyond to build the business.
