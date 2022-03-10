Local musician Ashton Brett Dunn continues to pay his dues, logging countless miles on the road, playing show after show, in hopes of landing a contract that he feels is the right fit. In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Dunn is the lead guitarist for Sony recording artist and fellow Kentucky native Dustin Collins. So between his solo career, teaching (Buckhorn Children’s Center and Dessie Scott School), serving as worship leader at Providence Pentecostal Church, and performing with the Collins Band, he has clocked over 35,000 miles and counting on the road with work weeks often surpassing the 80 hour mark. Yet this is the sacrifice and dedication needed to try to break through the music industry on your own terms according to Dunn.
In 2021, Dunn was approached by A&R in Nashville and after some meetings; he was offered a recording deal with SSM Records. SSM has helped artists such as Dolly Parton; Shania Twain; Reba McEntire; and Blake Shelton reach success, but after careful consideration, he decided that the contract at the time was not the best fit for him. “I definitely left the door open for future possibilities,” stated Dunn.
Ashton Brett was inspired by such musicians as Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Doc Watson, Black Stone Cherry, and John Mayer. He knew early on music was the profession for him. “The only dream I ever had was to play music, both in ministry and as a career.” Dunn would graduate from the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music with honors.
To date, the local artist has released one album entitled “Hymns on a Hillside” that seen some commercial success with the singles “Heart to Pine” and Cherry Street and Main” charting and receiving airplay as far away as Brazil, Iceland, and the Netherlands. However, his fans will have to wait a little longer for a highly anticipated second album. Dunn explained, “My next body of original work has been fully written and I began demoing the new tracks in late fall of 2021. I’m hoping for a glimpse of new material to be public in spring or early summer 2022.”
Dunn has expressed that he has no plans to slow down anytime soon as he continues to produce and record original music all the while traveling to perform solo or as a member of the Collins Band. The road warrior even has plans to join Collins and the rest of the band on an overseas tour in 2022 as he voiced, “I’m going to chase this crazy dream to the corners of the world.”
Ashton Brett Dunn leaves no doubt he is living his dream of making music, while waiting on the right recording deal for him.
