Three local pantries are banding together on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Breathitt County Courthouse for a peaceful, non-violent meeting to be heard in their need for county funding to maintain operations.
The Apostolic Outreach of the SJC (Soldiers of Jesus Christ), the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance, and Helping Hands are working together to organize the meeting.
“All the other pantries around us get funding from their counties. We need help from ours. If we want these pantries to continue, let’s show them by showing up and supporting them,” remarked a member of the pantries.
Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble had this to say, “The budget set by the previous fiscal court has zero dollars for these pantries, but hopefully myself along with the new administration can find a way to be able to help our local pantries.”
The Times Voice will continue to follow this story.
