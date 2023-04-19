Patsy Clair spearheaded the founding of the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance (BCHA) because as she puts it, she felt like she needed to help people. “Give all the glory to God. I am here doing his work,” proclaims Clair, “people are struggling that’s the reason we are here.”
But now after her hard work and dedication, the BCHA is in need of a new location in order to continue to help countless people with food and necessary supplies.
The non-profit organization has been working out of the Panbowl Community Church’s community center since its beginning in late 2020.
Clair, founder, and CEO of the Hunger Alliance revealed that it has outgrown the community center, which was never intended to be a permanent location.
“We need a space that is 10,000 square feet or more. The more space that we have, the more programs that we will be able to offer. We want to be here, and we want to be ready to help,” she explained.
Currently the organization’s weekly giveaways attract in upwards of 1,100 people, and Clair stated that with today’s inflation and those affected by the flooding, BCHA has seen a large increase in the number of people it serves.
Clair stated on social media that some of the requirements for the new location would be: 10,000 square feet or more; concrete floor; loading dock; pallet jack entrance; and parking. She also added that the BCHA is in need of a box truck or a truck with an enclosed trailer to use for traveling to and from places to pick up items and food.
The Hunger Alliance currently operates at the Panbowl Community Center at 1537 Hwy 1812 North in Jackson and can be contacted at 859-940-8002. The Board is made up of Patsy Clair, Chairwoman/Founder; Liz Moore, Vice Chairwoman; Janet Stevens, Belinda Oaks, and Chuck Stevens, Board Members.
