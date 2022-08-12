The Lost Creek and Clayhole Post Offices were heavily damaged in the recent flooding and have ceased operations for the foreseeable future.
Jackson USPS Postmaster Charles Faulkner, Jr wants patrons of those offices and those that cannot be reached due to road conditions that all mail is being safely secured at the Jackson post office and can be picked up there. He also stated that any mail that was recovered during the flood is being secured at the Jackson branch.
“We are planning on bringing in a temporary trailer to place at Lost Creek and we are digging out the Clayhole branch. Right now, they are not a definite time on when or if those two branches will be back in service,” added Postmaster Faulkner.
