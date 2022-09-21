The Lost Creek and Clayhole Post Offices were heavily damaged in the July flooding that caused both branches to cease operations in which during that time, patrons of those offices and those that could not be reached due to flood-damaged roads were forced to use the post office in Jackson located along KY-15 North for all postal services and mail pick-up.
“We have been able to place a temporary trailer at the Lost Creek Post Office location, but people cannot make purchases for things such as stamps and money orders at this time, those services are only available here at the Jackson branch. I really don’t want to offer too much there, and get everyone comfortable with a temporary site, because I am hopeful that eventually either a new post office will be constructed or the old one will get a complete renovation,” informed Jackson USPS Postmaster Charles Faulkner, Jr., “As for the Clayhole branch, the landlord is still making decisions regarding that property and once her plans are finalized then we can pursue negotiations about potentially reopening there.”
“So many post offices are suffering, not just in this area, but all throughout the United States, and that unfortunately makes us two in a large number needing substantial help. Basically, they will get to us when they get to us. I know the community would like to know more information, but right now, we just have to play the waiting game. That’s where we are at,” added Postmaster Faulkner, Jr.
