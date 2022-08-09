The Breathitt County School Board (BCSB) met in a special session on Friday, August 5, 2022, and announced the decision that Breathitt schools would delay their start day until Monday, August 29, 2022. The BCSB stated that school calendar would be reviewed and amended as needed throughout the recovery process.
Jackson City School District (JCSD) revealed during its school board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, that the school district’s new start date is Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Riverside Christian School was once again devasted by the flooding and recently announced a tentative starting date of Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
