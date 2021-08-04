Lost Creek, KY: August 4, 2021
No Charges Filed Yet
Grand Jury to Decide
A Lexington, Kentucky television station reported gun fire in Breathitt occurring shortly before 9:00 p.m. on August 1, 2021. According to information released by the KSP (Kentucky State Police), the shooting occurred on Upper River Caney Road in the Lost Creek community, injuring one and endangering several others.
Investigators say James Henry White (41, the “shooter") saw Matthew White ("the one shot") and several others trying to get into a home on Upper River Caney Road. James Henry White told the people to leave the premises.
When they refused, James Henry White went inside his home, got a gun, came out, and fired several shots. Before shooting, James Henry White had, according to the KSP, determined the people told to leave the premises were still trying to gain entry.
It is believed the people at whom shots were fired were on the premises unlawfully. It is believed none of the people at whom shots were fired had either the express or implied consent of the property owner to on his property or to enter his residence.
Matthew White was hit in the volley of gunshots and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to U.K. Hospital in Lexington, KY for treatment. There were no other injuries reported.
No initial charge or charges have been filed, according to KSP. The matter will be presented to a grand jury to decide if there should be any charges pursued regarding the shooting.
Detective Clayton Stamper from KSP is leading the investigation.
