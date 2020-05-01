Local Survivors Donate Plasma

When we interviewed Courtney Frazier for a piece we published about two citizens of the county contracting Covid-19, she didn’t want us to use her name. She expressed to me the fear there would be blow-back from citizens who might hold responsible for bringing the virus back home with here to Breathitt County.
Now, we may end up erecting statues in honor of both Courtney Frazier and her father, Mark Hamblin. You see, these two have fully recovered and now they are graciously donating plasma to the Kentucky Blood Center. Doctors indicate this plasma could contain antibodies which will end up saving all of us.
In a story which first broke on WKYT, Courtney Frazier said, “We’re so thankful that everything turned out okay.” It has been a month since her father, Mark Hamblin and she both tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Hamblin added, “We knew we were sick but it was nothing life-threatening for us.”
We published a piece a while back, here in the Times-Voice when Courtney first learned she had Covid-19 and had infected her father. In that story, while she was not named, we reported the belief Courtney had first came in contact with the Coronavirus while in New York. This would have been right before the virus virtually consumed one of the country’s most densely populated cities.
Symptoms consistent with her having been infected didn’t start until her returning home to visit her parents and family here in Breathitt County. Shortly after her return, her dad, Mark Hamblin, also fell ill.
Mark Hamblin said he had “…aches and pains for three days…” and was really weak while simultaneously reporting difficulty breathing. Hamblin reports the difficulty with breathing was the hardest among the symptoms he experienced.
Courtney felt guilty she brought the virus into her family’s home. However, now that the two of them have fully recovered, both of them want to turn the situation into a way to help others.
Both Courtney Frazier and her dad, Mark Hamblin have donated plasma to the Kentucky Blood Center. Dr. Denise Williams, with the Kentucky Blood Center, told WYKT that, in collecting plasma from the two recovered former carriers, the Center can harvest antibodies which may be transferred to patients to help their systems fight off the infection.
Dr. Williams cautions this is an experimental treatment. However she also notes plasma transfusions have before helped with other viruses. The little data the medial community presently has indicates this could work for Covid-19.
“It is important for us to find these patients who have had it and have recovered and get them in here and collect the plasma so we can at least provide something, some form of treatment that looks like there is some promise,” William said. Courtney Frazier and Mike Hamblin are just two of about a dozen, Kentucky-wide, who have donated to the plasma reserve thus far.
