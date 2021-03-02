Get your shot!
Our Editor, Fletcher Long, first among the newspaper staff to get stuck!
There is something going on in this county. Matter of fact, it is downright insane.
Some of you out there don’t want to get inoculated for the present COVID-19 global health crises. We know this for a fact. Many of you relate as much over social media platforms.
Our own Editor, Fletcher Long, set an appointment to get vaccinated on March 2, 2021. We were there to record the moment for posterity. We thought he would cry out like a stuck hog. He didn’t.
Ranita Greer told newspaper staff at the Walgreens on Highway 15 there were multiple-unfilled and available appointments. That is amazing.
With stories from all over the globe of people getting turned away from inoculations, and with two-Floridians donning disguises trying to slip past the goalkeeper; here in the mountains, we don’t seem to want it. Maybe we should alert the Chamber of Commerce.
We may have just discovered the most compelling reason imaginable to relocate to Jackson, Kentucky. We can be the safest place in the world from the coronavirus. That may have new residents flooding in by the bushel.
As it turns out, citizens over 50 with at least one morbidity (Long’s was obesity, though he logged an “official complaint”) can get online with the local Walgreens and set an appointment to get the vaccine. Long told the newspaper, “I knew one day my being obnoxiously overweight would be of some scant benefit. My ship has finally come in, so to speak.”
There’s a third vaccine headed to our county. I hope we don’t “Return (it) to Sender.” According to William Sizemore at the Breathitt County Health Department, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is coming to Juniper and some of our pharmacies in very short order.
The J&J version is a “one-shotter.” Long refused to wait for it. He told the Times-Voice, “I decided to '...gather ye rosebuds while ye may...', so to speak.”
The Times-Voice implores county residents to please get out and get vaccinated. As for Mr. Long’s experience, he told us, “I am thrilled to have gotten my first dose, I will be back for the second.”
Long continued, “The staff couldn’t have worked me in any faster or more efficiently. They were wonderfully polite and pleasant, handled the situation professionally, and made the entire thing a fine experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.