Higher temperatures promised but there seems to be a lot of rain in the forecast
Well, it sure beats the ice. I remember when as much rain as forecast for this week would have been sour news. With what has been happening weather-wise, it could be worse seems the phrase of the day.
Expect precipitation today in Jackson, Kentucky with 90% humidity and a wind around 9-miles per hour bring in the rain. However, the temperature will be much more temperate than it has been with a high of 46 and a low above freezing at 36 degrees Fahrenheit.
Right now, it looks like partly cloudy tomorrow with a high of 56 with Wednesday ushering in some spring like temperatures with a big of 62. The temperatures will stabilize the remainder of the week with rain in the forecast for Friday through Monday of next week.
