Cold right now with more pleasant temperatures forthcoming
Jackson is spending its third consecutive day iced into locations all over the coverage area. People living in outlying areas are really experiencing the worst of it.
The Times-Voice has gotten out and driven the major roads to and from downtown and around area businesses with little difficulty. People in the hollows, or down tributaries not nearly as well traveled report differently.
Jeanie Noble told us, “Eric and I had to park down the hill from where we live. It was about a half-hour's walk from where we had to park back up to our home.”
Looking at the forecast, we are only seeing a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit, today (February 19, 2021). However the “next few days” forecast improves.
The weather agency locally reports Saturday will be sunshine and 36 degrees for a high with a low of 23. For Sunday, partly cloudy with a high of 51 and a low of 38 is the agency's projection.
Be looking for rain on Monday, though the high will be 43 with a low of 33. Tuesday promises to usher in more temperate weather as it is projected to be sunny, with a high of 53 and a low of 34.
We used to call that “shirt sleeves” weather. Keep checking back as we will attempt to keep you apprised of any weather developments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.