(Photo): Angelic Herald’s social media fame has allowed here to attend television and movie premieres. (Left) Herald attending a Peacock TV premiere and (Right) Herald attending a film premiere via YouTube (this photo courtesy of Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images).
Angelic Herald a local Jackson resident along with her husband (Charles) decided to follow her dreams and ambitions and as a result her social media career has “blown up”. “I finally decided to no longer let my fears hold me back and when I started doing what I wanted to do, I blew up,” shared Angelic about her meteoric rise in the social media industry. Angelic characterizes her social media role as someone that is inspired by cosplay, make-up, and fashion.
Angelic began exploring social media outlets in 2016 by creating a YouTube channel and then branching out on Instagram. In the beginning, this endeavor was to provide make-up/beauty/fashion tutorials because as Angelic explains, “I developed a passion for make-up as a young child and it just grew from there. My friends would always ask me questions about my style or how I was able to get a certain look and instead of answering these same questions over and over, I thought I could just post a video on YouTube and only have to explain it once. I really never imagined it would have grown to be as popular as it is. I posted an eyebrow tutorial on YouTube that unexpectantly went viral and that is when I first thought this could be a career.”
While holding down a day job, this only allowed Angelic to dabble in the world of Tik Tok, YouTube, and Instagram. But once COVID hit, she created her Tik Tok channel and began to pursue her passion full-time. “Once my videos started blowing up, I kept doing it.”
Today, she has over one million followers on Tik Tok, 115,000 followers on Instagram, and more than 25,000 YouTube followers. Her extremely popular videos have led to some impressive sponsorships such as Mattel, the world-famous toy company. She has also done videos for Adkins, Sour Patch Kids, the megahit Netflix show Stranger Things, Walmart, and Dermablend cosmetics. Dermablend even had Angelic to model their product on the Home Shopping Network.
It has also led to more extravagant opportunities such as Angelic being invited to TV and movie premieres. She has attended the Peacock TV premiere for its new comedy/mystery show The Resort and attended the premiere of the film Vengeance.
Interestingly, Angelic credits cosplay as what led to her social media fame. Cosplay is defined as the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, book, or video game, but it can be taken a step further and be described as actually transforming oneself into a character as well. Angelic revealed that she was really scared and insecure to work in cosplay as she feared a negative backlash and possibly be made fun of, but she conquered her fears and is now doing what she loves.
Angelic continues to post her incredibly popular Tik Tok videos (Glam by Angelic) showing her remarkable transformation into a variety of pop culture characters and fan favorites.
Angelic says she hopes her success in her newfound career shows the younger generation of the local area that there are so many unique avenues into which to turn into a lucrative profession. Afterall, Angelic is living proof that it can happen right here in a small town like Jackson, as she has developed into a social media star with just a phone and the dedication to chasing her dream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.