Spencer faces 5-10
A variety of trafficking allegations concerning myriad substances charged
‘We don’t believe we’re through making arrests…’ Sheriff John Hollon
Local woman, Bonnie Spencer, a resident of Breathitt County, has been arrested and booked into Three Forks Regional Jail for a variety of trafficking charges concerning myriad controlled substances. She was arrested by Major Mike Wolfe of the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department.
The Times-Voice contacted the Breathitt County Sheriff, John Hollon, about the case. He told our digital newspaper, “This is Mike Wolfe’s case and he is doing a fine job with it. Major Wolfe executed a search warrant at the target’s home from where the substances were recovered. We don’t believe we’re through making arrests in this matter.”
It its alleged Ms. Spencer trafficked in a controlled substance, 1st offense, with the substance believed to be carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives. It is alleged Ms. Spencer trafficked in another controlled substance, 1st offense, with the substance believed to be heroin. It is alleged Ms. Spencer trafficked in less than 8 oz. of marijuana, 1st offense.
According to KRS §218A.1412, a person is guilty of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree when she knowing and unlawfully traffics in (d) any quantity of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, or fentanyl derivatives…(among a laundry list of other substances not applicable here). KRS §218A.412(3)(a) makes violation of this statute a Class C-felony in Kentucky and may result in a 5-10 year prison sentence. Each of the first two charges involved violating this same statute.
According to KRS § 218.1412 (1)(2) a person is guilty of trafficking in marijuana when she knowingly and unlawfully traffics in less than eight (8) ounces of marijuana. Where it is a first offense, violation this statute is a Class A misdemeanor under KRS § 218.1412(2)(a). Online research undertaken by newspaper staff revealed a Class A misdemeanor is punishable in Kentucky from no less than 90-days in jail to no more than 12-months with a fine up to $500.00.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
